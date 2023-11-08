'He's a lovely horse and has done everything so easily at home' - Helnwein another novice to note for Alan King

Alan King hoped that sending out seven individual bumper winners last season was a good sign for his novice hurdling team in 2023-24 and the highly regarded Helnwein became the latest to prove him right this autumn.

The 10-11 favourite emulated stablemates Favour And Fortune, Kay Tara Tara and Masaccio by making a successful switch to hurdles under Tom Cannon.

He jumped fluently and travelled strongly through much of the 17-runner novice event, although he had to be ridden out to score by a length and three-quarters.

"I'm delighted," said King. "He'll come on a bundle as well, mine are needing a run and there's a lot of improvement to come.

"He's a lovely horse and has done everything so easily at home, he never comes off the bridle and those are the ones that tend to get quite tired.

"I'm not getting carried away and I've no plans at the moment but he could possibly run in an introductory hurdle if I find one."

Storm shock

Rockinastorm, a maiden over hurdles, was presented with the novice handicap chase on his first run over fences.

He was handed the prize when Hurlerontheditch, who held a commanding advantage and was matched at the minimum 1.01 on Betfair, came down at the final fence.

Charlie Hammond: successful on Enqarde Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There was also a surprise in the feature 3m1½f chase as Enqarde led close home for his first win since 2021.

Jockey Charlie Hammond, riding his 100th winner for Richard Newland, told Racing TV: "He's fresh and well and the wind operation has clearly worked. The owners have paid the money and hopefully we can get back on the right track now."

