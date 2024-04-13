'He's a chaser for next year' - Donald McCain and Brian Hughes strike with useful prospect Beneficially Yours
- 1st1Beneficially Yoursfav1/14
- 2nd3Charizord14/1
- 3rd5Something Golden9/1
Donald McCain will always be associated with the Grand National and Aintree but his 36-length winner came at a different venue as Beneficially Yours justified odds of 1-14 under Brian Hughes.
McCain, who won the National 20 years ago with Amberleigh House, wasn't represented in the race this year but has a horse to dream about in Beneficially Yours, who took his record to two wins from three starts with an easy success over Charizord.
"He's a nice horse," Hughes told Sky Sports Racing. "It wasn't a deep race but he's a chaser for next year. We have to get runs into him, so we had no option but to run him on ground he probably didn't want.
"He's straightforward. He had a nice run to start with at Carlisle and that race worked out quite well, and now he's won his next two. He's had a nice education and step forward. Hopefully, he's one to look forward to."
Hughes also won the preceding race when 5-4 favourite Choosethenews stayed on to pick up a leg-weary Pay The Piper on the run to the line. It was a first chasing victory for the smart prospect.
Hogan milestone
Jack Hogan rode his 50th British winner when the JP McManus-owned towering grey Horn Cape ran out a ready winner of the 2m1f handicap hurdle. His principal challenger From The Clouds unseated Patrick Wadge at the final flight, leaving Coniston George to finish second.
Published on 13 April 2024inReports
Last updated 17:30, 13 April 2024
