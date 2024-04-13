Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
17:35 AintreeHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
17:35 AintreeHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:40 Newcastle

'He's a chaser for next year' - Donald McCain and Brian Hughes strike with useful prospect Beneficially Yours

Trainer Donald McCain at his Bankhouse Stables in Cheshire this week
Donald McCain: Grand National-winning trainer enjoyed an easy winner at NewcastleCredit: JOHN GROSSICK
Play6 ran
14:40 Newcastle2m 4½f Hurdle, Novice
Distance: 2m 4½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Beneficially Yours
    fav1/14
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Charizord
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Something Golden
    9/1

Donald McCain will always be associated with the Grand National and Aintree but his 36-length winner came at a different venue as Beneficially Yours justified odds of 1-14 under Brian Hughes.

McCain, who won the National 20 years ago with Amberleigh House, wasn't represented in the race this year but has a horse to dream about in Beneficially Yours, who took his record to two wins from three starts with an easy success over Charizord.

"He's a nice horse," Hughes told Sky Sports Racing. "It wasn't a deep race but he's a chaser for next year. We have to get runs into him, so we had no option but to run him on ground he probably didn't want. 

"He's straightforward. He had a nice run to start with at Carlisle and that race worked out quite well, and now he's won his next two. He's had a nice education and step forward. Hopefully, he's one to look forward to."

Hughes also won the preceding race when 5-4 favourite Choosethenews stayed on to pick up a leg-weary Pay The Piper on the run to the line. It was a first chasing victory for the smart prospect.

Hogan milestone

Jack Hogan rode his 50th British winner when the JP McManus-owned towering grey Horn Cape ran out a ready winner of the 2m1f handicap hurdle. His principal challenger From The Clouds unseated Patrick Wadge at the final flight, leaving Coniston George to finish second.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 13 April 2024inReports

Last updated 17:30, 13 April 2024

iconCopy
14:40 NewcastlePlay
OneThreeOne Novices' Hurdle (GBB Race)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Beneficially Yours
    fav1/14
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Charizord
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Something Golden
    9/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers