'He's a chaser for next year' - Donald McCain and Brian Hughes strike with useful prospect Beneficially Yours

Donald McCain will always be associated with the Grand National and Aintree but his 36-length winner came at a different venue as Beneficially Yours justified odds of 1-14 under Brian Hughes.

McCain, who won the National 20 years ago with Amberleigh House, wasn't represented in the race this year but has a horse to dream about in Beneficially Yours, who took his record to two wins from three starts with an easy success over Charizord.

"He's a nice horse," Hughes told Sky Sports Racing. "It wasn't a deep race but he's a chaser for next year. We have to get runs into him, so we had no option but to run him on ground he probably didn't want.

"He's straightforward. He had a nice run to start with at Carlisle and that race worked out quite well, and now he's won his next two. He's had a nice education and step forward. Hopefully, he's one to look forward to."

Hughes also won the preceding race when 5-4 favourite Choosethenews stayed on to pick up a leg-weary Pay The Piper on the run to the line. It was a first chasing victory for the smart prospect.

Hogan milestone

Jack Hogan rode his 50th British winner when the JP McManus-owned towering grey Horn Cape ran out a ready winner of the 2m1f handicap hurdle. His principal challenger From The Clouds unseated Patrick Wadge at the final flight, leaving Coniston George to finish second.

