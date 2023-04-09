'He's a bit of a character' - enigmatic Teddy Blue lands Sussex Champion Hurdle for red-hot Moores

Perseverance was rewarded when Teddy Blue narrowly denied Get Back Get Back to secure a treble for in-form trainer Gary Moore in the Sussex Champion Hurdle.

The five-year-old was reluctant to leave the parade ring and had to be walked to post by Jamie Moore, but the extra effort was worth it as he scored by a short-head.

Teddy Blue finished third in the Betfair Hurdle in February behind Aucunrisque, who was sent off the 5-2 favourite for Chris Gordon but could only manage third.

He was last seen finishing sixth in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso and connections suggested he could be aimed at the Swinton Hurdle at Haydock next month.

"He's a bit of a character to say the least but he's a good horse," said assistant trainer Josh Moore. "Jamie gets on well with him and that was a great performance."

Jamie Moore, who recently returned from a spell on the sidelines, added: "I thought I'd been chinned in the photo. He was reluctant to go to post but it's because his wind isn't the greatest and we may need to look at that in the summer. He was better at the weights but he's done well to turn the form around with Aucunrisque.

"They went quickly and I didn't want to commit too early because of his wind so I had to sit and take my medicine before pressing forward and passing them."

The yard has had 14 winners in the last fortnight and secured the opening leg of the treble when Abingworth scored for the first time in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The 3-1 favourite scored by half a length under conditional jockey Caoilin Quinn, who recorded his fifth success this week and his 24th of the season.

"He battled and saw the trip out well," said Josh Moore. "We stepped him up in trip here earlier in the season and it was probably too far for him."

Iskar D'Airy provided the second leg when beating Highland Frolic by a length and three-quarters and justified favouritism in the 2m maiden hurdle.

"I'm pleased he's won," said Moore. "We've always liked him but he weakened at the finish here last time. Jamie rode him more patiently and it worked out well."

Off the mark

Karen Jewell celebrated her first winner in her own name when Pleasure Garden landed the 2m1f novice handicap chase under Tom Cannon.

The six-year-old scored by two and a quarter lengths, while the Moore-trained favourite Hector Jaguen unseated Quinn at the last after the jockey lost his irons.

"I took out the licence three weeks ago," said Jewell, who previously held a joint-licence with John Best. "This is my first winner as a trainer and it means a lot."

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.