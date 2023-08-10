Heads down! Simple Star prevails in remarkable five-way finish to 1m4f handicap

Five horses were covered by just half a length in a remarkable finish to the opening 1m4½f handicap, with Simple Star seizing a short-head victory.

The 7-2 shot came with a daring late run up the inside rail under Jason Hart and his dual-purpose trainer Dianne Sayer believes she was responsible for plenty of the cheering on a noisy Ladies' day.

"I was shouting him home and I'm sure he heard me!" she said. "I was screaming so much I couldn't hear anyone else. He was so brave, I'm so proud of him because he's not very big and he ran like a big horse.

"Finishes like that can happen on the Flat, although maybe not over a mile and a half. It's so dependent on luck. Hopefully the handicapper won't be too hard on us so it can keep him competitive."

The five-year-old runs in the colours of Doreen Monteith, the wife of the late trainer Peter, and Sayer added: "Doreen is a super owner and the colours are iconic, so it's great to see them win at a Scottish track."

Beauty strikes

The hot-looking 5f novice narrowly went to Majestic Beauty, who enhanced the excellent course record of her trainer Alice Haynes.

It was a third win from just seven runners at the track for the Newmarket-based trainer when the Amo Racing-owned juvenile rallied gamely to win by a head from Cover Point.

