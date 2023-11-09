'He was in a different league' - Nicky Henderson's Supreme Novices' Hurdle hope Willmount impresses on stable debut

Nicky Henderson knows all about classy youngsters and could have another in Willmount , who strolled home in the first 2m½f novice hurdle on the card.

He ranges from 12-1 to 16-1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the Cheltenham Festival opener that Henderson has landed in recent years with Altior, Shishkin and Constitution Hill.

Willmount has a way to go to reach their heights, but barely came off the bridle under Nico de Boinville.

He is owned by Olly Harris, who said: "That was a good start. We were a bit nervous coming here as he's been a talking horse, but I was super impressed. He jumped well and won easily – as we expected.

"Nicky has been really happy since he had him. He's been doing well at home and working with some pretty decent horses at Seven Barrows. He's a calm, easy horse to train – a dude."

Owner Olly Harris listens to Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson's debrief after Willmount's success Credit: Edward Whitaker

Willmount won two bumpers for Neil Mulholland last season and Harris added: "We reflected on where our horses were and I've got horses in Lambourn with Owen Burrows and it's not far as I'm based in Oxshott, while I've always wanted to have horses with Nicky – he's a legend of the game."

Henderson was also purring, but the success was also a poignant one.

"He was, I have to say, in a different league and he's clearly smart, but I must mention Sarah Shreeve, who adores this horse and rides him every day.

"It's very sad because it's her step-sister's funeral today and I know she would have liked to have been here."

The Lambourn icon, who brought crack chaser Jonbon to the track to walk around the parade ring before racing, doubled up thanks to Gentleman's Relish , who sported the distinctive Might Bite silks in division one of the bumper.

De Boinville also partnered the green Doyen gelding, whose trainer said: "He doesn't know he's been born – he's a complete baby. We know the engine is there but Nico said he'd learn masses from that."

Of Jonbon, Henderson added: "He was fine. I wanted him to have a day out and let off a bit of steam. He's been here several times just for a little walk around and it takes it out of his system before he runs at Cheltenham next week."

Brentford Hope tears away from his rivals Credit: Edward Whitaker

Derham delight

Brentford Hope had a Champions Day entry, but Ascot's loss was Newbury's gain when he landed the handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys.

His trainer Harry Derham said: "All I was told was the Balmoral at Ascot on deep ground might work for him, but he wasn't ready for it."

Derham, who trains near Lambourn, has made a bright start to his career and completed a double when Young Butler served up a tidy display in the Pertemps qualifier.

"I've got some numerical targets, but I didn't tell anyone what they were last season and I'm not going to say what they are this season," he added. "I'm lucky, I've got a great group of staff, nice horses and very supportive owners.

"I've 50 at the yard and have plenty in pre-training, but we won't get any bigger this season."

