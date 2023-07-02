'He shows virtually nothing at home' - Mr Freedom completes fantastic Flat four-timer for Sheena West

Mr Freedom’s remarkable run for Sheena West continued when the four-year-old followed up last month’s course-and-distance success to take the 1m3½f handicap under Trevor Whelan.

Bought from Mick Channon as a six-race maiden, Mr Freedom was sent off at 40-1 when fourth on his stable debut for West at Windsor last August, but justified 9-4 favouritism to record his fourth win in a row on the Flat.

“It’s just unbelievable,” West told Sky Sports Racing. “He shows virtually nothing at home, which is part of the reason I’ve just been able to keep going with him."

Mr Freedom has won four times over hurdles and was fifth in the Boodles at the Cheltenham Festival. The smart dual-purpose performer will now be given a break by West having won eight of his last 14 races.

West added: “I’d love to know where this horse gets ability from and where the speed comes from. You’ve actually got to go back four generations in this horse’s pedigree before you can find a winner.”

Sharp success

Richard Hughes was not at Newcastle to watch Calling The Wind land the Northumberland Plate on Saturday but the trainer was at Windsor to see Sharp Power get off the mark at the sixth attempt.

The three-year-old justified 7-4 favouritism under Conor Planas in the 6f handicap for apprentice riders, but a perfect weekend for Hughes was foiled when the odds-on Kimnkate was overturned by Honeymooner in the mile fillies’ handicap.

Success aboard William Muir and Chris Grassick’s 7-1 shot was a landmark 800th career winner for Hollie Doyle.

