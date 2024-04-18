'He loves it here' - course specialist Fortamour strikes again as Ben Haslam's fantastic form continues

Ben Haslam's red-hot form continued with a double on the card, headlined by course specialist Fortamour 's brave victory in the 6f handicap.

The eight-year-old took the same contest in 2022 before finishing fourth last year, and he notched his fifth course-and-distance success when battling to win by half a length under Joanna Mason.

Haslam also struck with Do I Dream , who narrowly won the mile handicap for apprentice jockeys. The 25-1 haul took the trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to a remarkable 50 per cent.

"We're very happy. Ripon is a track we like as ours seem to run well there," Haslam said. "We're keen to hit the ground running after a frustrating start with some cancelled meetings, but it's great they could pick up some nice prize-money.

"Fortamour loves it here. He always does just enough but seems to act really well here. It helped that he was on a respectable rating as he isn't getting any younger, but on his day he always has a big chance here."

Both horses are owned by Chris Cleevely and the Racing Knights syndicate, who Haslam was thrilled to provide a red-letter day for.

He added: "The Racing Knights is full of good, hardworking lads who always turn up in big numbers. They thoroughly deserved a big day."

Course ticked off

Dominic Ffrench Davis saddled his first track winner when Maxi King defied a 383-day absence in the 1m2f handicap.

Off the mark

Tim Easterby, Ripon's leading trainer last year, got off the mark at the track for 2024 with Vince L'Amour's win in the 6f Silver Bowl Handicap.

