'He just did it on raw ability' - smart newcomer Machete Beach secures double for in-form Harry Charlton
Harry Charlton has made a bright start to training on his own this season and he completed his first double when Machete Beach made a promising debut in the 1m2f maiden stakes.
Charlton, who up until last season trained in conjunction with his multiple Group 1-winning father Roger, was winning his third race from just six runners in the last fortnight.
Machete Beach showed his inexperience both in the parade ring, where he unseated Trevor Whelan, and during the loading process, but he overcame those obstacles in the race and made ground at the top of the home straight before beating the favourite Golden Path by a head.
"He's quite a nice horse but he's exceptionally raw," Charlton said. "We were going to run him at the end of the month at Windsor but I thought the ground could be a bog. This didn't look the strongest of races and it would be good to get him out on the all-weather.
"He was tricky to get on, going in the stalls was an issue and he was spooking at puddles and flowers. I don't think they went very quick and he did very well to pick up and battle. He's a good-looking horse and I think he just did it on raw ability so hopefully there's more to come. We'll go for another novice now."
Charlton and Whelan also took the opening mile handicap with Niloufar, and her trainer believes she has the scope for further progress.
"She's coming along," he said. "I think she made it a little bit harder work than she should have, but she's won two and she looks like the type who can win again."
Charlton reported that three-time Juddmonte winner Okeechobee, who made a promising return to action when second to Dubai Honour in the Listed Magnolia Stakes, was set for a step up in class.
He added: "He ran great off a 550-day layoff and it was good to see. We couldn't ask for much more off level weights with the winner. We'll look at something like the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown."
Banham one-two
Chelsea Banham saddled a one-two in the 5f handicap as Friday's course winner Unavailable stormed clear of his stablemate Restricted under Joey Haynes.
The 13-8 favourite made all and always looked in control, with a burst of acceleration off the home turn securing a comfortable victory for owners Mulligans Racing Club.
Haynes said: "Last time it was six, but we know she's had the speed for five and the cheekpieces obviously worked. She's run a huge race. The second has done as well – it's a shame they had to run in the same race.
"She just needs a bit of guidance and the cheekpieces do the job, it's great for the racing club to get another winner. There's plenty of horses in it and they've got a few to go to war with that will keep running well too."
Banham and Haynes completed a double when the held-up Watermelon Sugar produced a storming late run to beat Thismydream in the 6f handicap.
Published on 10 April 2024inReports
Last updated 17:14, 10 April 2024
