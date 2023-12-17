'He jumped for fun' - Red Happy keeps Bewleys and new connections smiling with battling success

Red Happy made it two wins from two for trainer George Bewley as he rattled off a hat-trick with a brave victory in the 2m5f handicap chase.

Bought for £34,000 by Bewley in October after a win at Exeter for David Pipe, the six-year-old had made a winning stable debut at Kelso and continued to prove to be a shrewd purchase with a length win under the trainer's son Jonathon.

"He's done well for us all right," said George Bewley. "We got him from David Pipe the week after he won his last race for him, and we couldn't be happier that he's stayed in good form. It helps a lot when you get a horse who can keep going like he does.

"He toughed that out and didn't miss a single jump – he jumped for fun when they were out in the country. We'll keep him on the go and see what the handicapper does."

The Nick Alexander-trained Eloi Du Puy also brought up a hat-trick on the card when successful in the 2m3½f novice handicap hurdle.

Neville ends drought

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Patrick Neville got off the mark for the season when Here Comes Georgie made all for a half-length victory in the opening 2m1f novice hurdle under Henry Brooke.

Neville, who landed the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase with The Real Whacker in March, struck at the 27th time of asking this season, with the five-year-old giving the North Yorkshire yard its first win since April.

Brooke made it two on the card when Anglers Crag survived a lengthy stewards' inquiry to land the 3m2f handicap chase for trainer Brian Ellison.

