'He has a nice engine and is a lovely type' - Captain Bellamy impresses on bumper debut for Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls has a tendency to unleash a smart prospect in the bumper on this card and did just that when Captain Bellamy struck by four lengths on his rules debut.

The Johnny de la Hey-owned four-year-old was a 14-length winner of an Irish point-to-point in April and proved he is well above average with a relentless display under Harry Cobden.

Captain Bellamy was a fourth winner of the race for Nicholls since 2018, following in the footsteps of Turners Novices’ Chase winner Stage Star and Winter Novices’ Hurdle scorer Henri The Second.

Nicholls said: “We’ve always liked him. He’s a shell of a horse and needs time but he has a nice engine and is a lovely type.

“We’ll give him two or three more bumper runs this season and the Listed race at Ascot in December would be a possibility next."

Hurdlers to note

Three of the last five winners of the 2m3½f maiden hurdle went on to be successful in Graded company and the two divisions went to smart prospects in the Alan King-trained Masaccio , owned by the McNeill family and Niall Farrell, and the Evan Williams-trained Minella Missile owned by Janet Davies.

King delivers

The King Of Ryhope made a successful debut over fences for Dan and Harry Skelton and new owners Spectre Racing by three-quarters of a length in the feature 2m3½f handicap chase.

Back with a bang

Lassue defied a 629-day absence to win the 2m7½f mares’ handicap hurdle by two lengths for Jack Hogan, Fergal O’Brien and owner Walid Marzouk.

