'He could get quicker over the winter' - Orne makes all to claim Group 3 honours

An unexpected change of plan did little to slow the progress of promising juvenile Orne , who made all to land the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes.

The 10-1 shot broke quickly under Rab Havlin, who was forced to abandon his preferred tactics and instead make all on the son of Acclamation in testing conditions.

Witness Stand launched a challenge under Daniel Tudhope but was unable to reel in the John and Thady Gosden-trained winner, despite Orne drifting left in the closing stages and prompting a stewards' inquiry.

"It wasn't the plan to make the running as I wanted to drop in and get a lead and get there late," Havlin said. "He went in last but he was first out. Normally he doesn't do a stroke when he's in front.

"When I ended up in front I could see there was fresh ground there, so I thought I might as well go there and he found a rhythm. Just towards the finish he got a little bit lonely and ducked left, but he's done it well in the end."

It was the second win in three starts for Orne, who relished the return to seven furlongs after finishing fourth behind subsequent Futurity Trophy winner Ancient Wisdom in the Autumn Stakes last month.

"He didn't stay the mile in the Autumn Stakes," Havlin said. "He travelled good and he handled the ground, but he just didn't stay. He could get quicker over the winter."

Witness Stand held on for second from the fast-closing Son Of Man, with the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained favourite Telemark fading to finish fifth.

Reward for Regal

The Gosden team were soon back in the winner's enclosure after Regal Jubilee swept to victory in the Montrose Fillies' Stakes.

The Cheveley Park filly pulled two lengths clear to strike on her first start in Listed company under Kieran Shoemark, who was completing a double following victory on Dashing Roger in the mile handicap.

Checkandchallenge , was another Listed winner in the James Seymour Stakes, holding on by a neck from the favourite Pride Of America. The winner was dropping significantly in class having finished fourth to Big Rock in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes two weeks ago.

