'He could be very exciting going forward' - Jan Brueghel emerges as major St Leger hope for Ballydoyle

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Jan Brueghel was cut to 10-1 (from 14) for the St Leger by Paddy Power after making it two out of two under Ryan Moore in the Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai International Stakes.

After a wide-margin maiden win on his debut here last month, this was a potentially demanding step up in class for O'Brien's inexperienced colt. There was some greenness when Moore sent him to the front inside the final furlong, but to see him prick his ears close home suggested he had much more in hand than the neck margin of victory over front-running Trustyourinstinct.

O'Brien said: "We were worried about the ground. We knew he had improved a lot from the first day, we knew he would get further, but the ground was a worry. If you looked at him, he was swapping and changing a bit on the ground but Ryan was very good on him. He'll step up in trip and will definitely get a mile and a half.

"We came here to educate him and to bring him on because it's hard going from a maiden straight to a Group race. Joseph's horse [Trustyourinstinct] brought them along at a good, even gallop, so it was a competitive race. Ryan said he was having a right look going to the line, so there's plenty there still. We were going to come here before going to Goodwood for the Gordon Stakes and maybe go on to the St Leger after that if that's what the lads decide to do."

Asked to compare Jan Brueghel to his Irish Derby-winning brother Sovereign, O'Brien added: "This fellow is a better mover than Sovereign. He's a very low mover and a bigger horse, so he could be very exciting."

Truly the perfect pick

The three Ballydoyle fillies in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes did not look the easiest to choose between, but the decision of Ryan Moore to stay faithful to Truly Enchanting paid dividends as she battled to a narrow success.

Mid-division in the Queen Mary last week, the daughter of No Nay Never probably appreciated the rain-softened ground and the extra furlong as she initiated a Group-race double for Moore and Aidan O'Brien.

She just kept her head in front on the climb to the line to see off California Dreamer by half a length. The runner-up had been a decent fifth in the Albany Stakes, demonstrating the strength of the form, while the winner's stablemate January was a further two and a quarter lengths away in third.

O'Brien said: "Ryan felt she was still very green to the end. Conditions suited her today. She was still very green and babyish in the Queen Mary. It was a late decision to run her in that, but after she won her maiden at Tipperary we thought we'd chance it, but she found the fast ground at Ascot a big change.



"She's tough and hardy. Ryan didn't go until he really had to. He kept cajoling her and he didn't want to get into a bumping match. He said to change the bit on her next time she races. She was racing in a soft bit here, but Ryan said to put her in a ring bit next time. It's a bit that stays very balanced in her mouth and would help her if she started to hang.

"She was probably a bit fitter than the other two. January ran a cracker in third and will be even better when she steps up to seven furlongs."

First for Carter

Oxford-born rider Sophie Carter had a memorable day as she registered her first track success in the Kildare Village Ladies Derby, getting up late on the Gordon Elliott-trained Set Point to score by half a length.

Carter has ridden four winners in point-to-points for Colin Bowe and was crowned champion female novice point-to-point rider this year. "I'm in disbelief. I didn't know I was riding in the race until Thursday morning and I had to lose 9lb to ride him," she said.

No doubt she will have enjoyed her evening dinner.

Read this next:

'By God she's tough' - Rossa Ryan galvanises Bluestocking to claim first Group 1 win in Pretty Polly thriller

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.