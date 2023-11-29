'He can take high standing' - Kourosh set Grade 2 Christmas target by Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton's red-hot record at the track continued when Kourosh made an impressive jumps debut in the 2m juvenile maiden hurdle.

A winner on the Flat in Germany for Bohumil Nedorostek, the three-year-old easily won by 21 lengths to provide Skelton with his 46th winner at the West Yorkshire track in the last five seasons.

The trainer told Racing TV: "He's been very straightforward at home and has jumped hurdles great since the first second we showed him one. If you can get one like him that attacks the jumps, then it's a big asset to him.

"That's a great attribute to have for a juvenile because they're more or less all off the Flat. He's a horse that I think can take pretty high standing."

A tilt at Chepstow's Grade 2 Finale Juvenile Hurdle, in which he could meet Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road, could be on Kourosh's radar next.

"With the way he's been jumping through a race I'd have no problem going to Chepstow with him," Skelton added.

"He'll handle the type of ground they usually get there and I know there's fancier horses turning up, but they'll need to show that liking for the ground. We've already got in our pocket."

Welcome win

Conditional jockey Ned Fox enjoyed a welcome winner aboard Gallic Geordie in the feature 1m7f handicap chase. It came a day after he picked up a ten-day ban at Southwell for failing to dismount his horse fast enough when it was "significantly lame" after racing.

Jacob first

Daryl Jacob rode his first winner for Grand National-winning trainer Sue Smith when Cerendipity landed the 1m7f novice handicap chase.

