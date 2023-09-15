Gwan Tadhg makes it three wins in a month as affinity with Downpatrick continues

The in-form Gwan Tadhg made it three wins in just over a month with a battling success in the 2m2f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old had failed to win in his first seven starts, but he continued his fine Downpatrick form with a half-length success from Gladiatorial. He was also victorious at Bellewstown on his penultimate outing.

It was his third visit to the track in the last month and his form figures at the venue now read 121, with his defeat coming behind the gambled-on Anyway in one of the most controversial races to be run in Ireland this year.

There was no Anyway in opposition this time and Gwan Tadhg found plenty for pressure to score under Mark McDonagh and reward favourite backers at 5-2.

The 5lb claimer McDonagh did not think he was at his best either after conditions began to deteriorate.

He said: "The ground went a bit soft for us, so it probably wasn't the best of him today. He kind of laboured at the finish, but it was nice for him to win again."

Finnians finally off the mark

Outsider Finnians Row caused an upset in the 2m2f beginners chase when he kept his two better fancied rivals at bay to get off the mark at the 24th attempt for trainer Dermot McLoughlin.

The 22-1 shot arrived at Downpatrick having only been placed once from his previous 11 outings over fences, but the patience of owners Anne McCartan and Frances Smyth were rewarded with a gutsy two-length win under Conor Maxwell.

