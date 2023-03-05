Ground proves key as Lieutenant Command is back on song in feature

Without a win since November 2021 and with only one completion in his previous five starts, the Noel Meade-trained Lieutenant Command did not jump off the page as a potential winner of the feature Carrickmines Handicap Chase, but form proved temporary and class permanent as he battled to success under Michael O'Sullivan.

The Gigginstown-owned grey looked like his old self as he put in a sound round of jumping and rallied strongly from the final fence to account for Mars Harper by a length and a quarter.

Asked where that performance came from, Meade replied: "It came from the good ground. I need a kick in the head because I had been running him on bad ground at Limerick and everywhere else and he couldn't handle it.

"We were codded all along by him winning a bumper at Limerick on bad ground but he is just a different horse on goodish ground.

"We'll make sure that he stays on that ground. The good news is that he will stay in training this year and maybe he could be a Galway Plate horse. He got a good ride and he has a bit of style."

Tyre takes a thriller

Only six went to post for the rated novice chase but it was easily the most dramatic contest of the afternoon.

JJ Slevin, riding the Seamus Neville-trained Brideswell Lad, looked to have things under control off the home bend and seemingly only had to jump the last to collect, but he unseated Slevin to leave favourite Tyre Kicker clear. However, he began to idle and opened the door for Irish Blaze, who got a second wind under Jordan Gainford and was gaining with every stride, but the post came a half-stride too soon and Tyre Kicker prevailed by a short head under Keith Donoghue.

Winning trainer Gavin Cromwell said: "When your luck's in it's in. It was a little bit of a gamble dropping him in trip but he's a good jumper. I suppose stepping him back up in trip will be ideal, but it's great to win another race with him."

Gainford fell foul of the stewards, picking up a seven-day ban for using his whip with excessive frequency.

Treble for Elliott

The Yellow Clay completed a treble for Gordon Elliott following the victories of Fils D'Oudairies and Jumping Jet when taking the bumper under Jamie Codd.

The four-year-old, who was making his debut, was the first winner bred by owners Noel and Valerie Moran and he looks to have a bright future.

