Grade 2 bumper third Hasthing makes instant impact over hurdles for Jonjo O'Neill

Jonjo O'Neill Jr fell when contesting the lead on a JP McManus-owned favourite at Cheltenham on Sunday, but the rider defied an awkward jump at the final flight aboard Hasthing to land the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

Sent off the 1-2 favourite, the six-year-old regained his momentum to make a successful hurdling debut and win by two lengths.

The son of Konig Turf is trained by the jockey's father Jonjo O'Neill, who told Racing TV: "He was quite novicey. He has plenty to learn really but he's a good galloper and it was nice just to see him do it.

"He'd probably go on better ground. He's a big horse and it takes a little bit of time to get him organised but he did it okay in the end."

Hasthing was third in a Grade 2 at Aintree's Grand National meeting in April and became another horse from that bumper to win over hurdles.

"That's working out as a nice bumper," O'Neill added. "We thought we had a nice horse so hopefully he'll go on."

O'Neill Jr was denied a double when Impression Chic finished second to the Sarah Humphrey-trained Jacks Touch in the 2m6½f mares' novice handicap chase.

Not for Passing

Crem Fresh was thwarted in her bid to give trainer Barry Brennan his second winner of the season when narrowly beaten by Passing Kate in the 1m7½f mares' novice handicap hurdle.

Crem Fresh's rider Gavin Sheehan did get on the scoresheet however, having landed the preceding 2m6½f handicap chase aboard Everything'sontick.

Read this next:

'Very exciting' Gidleigh Park cut to 20-1 for Ballymore and Albert Bartlett after hurdling debut win for Harry Fry

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.