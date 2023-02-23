Good week continues for Elliott and Gainford as Sa Fureur lands the feature

After landing the feature mares' hurdle at Punchestown on Wednesday with Queens Brook, Gordon Elliott and Jordan Gainford claimed Graded glory again after Sa Fureur justified 5-6 favouritism in the Grade 3 Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle.

The winner was the only runner holding an entry for any of the novice hurdles at Cheltenham but it was hard work for Sa Fureur, who does not like doing things easily.

He and runner-up Buddy One began scrapping early in the straight and got in each other's way once or twice, and while the door was open for either to go and win, Gainford's mount just had enough at the line.

The jockey said: "His form was rock solid. I thought I was always getting the better of Jack Gilligan [on Buddy One], but in fairness to him he toughed me back with a hundred yards to go. He's just a horse that doesn't do a lot when he gets to the front.

"The ground was lovely for him, it was a lot softer the last day, but he handled it well. The trip was fine for him too."

Whittle banned

Sioned Whittle was banned for 15 days and her mount Alphonse Le Grande was banned for 42 days after the rider was found in breach of the running and riding rules when finishing sixth in the ladies handicap hurdle won by Port Rashid.

The stewards ruled Whittle had not attempted to achieve her best possible placing and trainer Tony Martin, who expressed his disappointment with the ride before the stewards, had his explanations noted.

Bride hits the summit

The Listed mares' novice case looked a hot contest but it was won comfortably by the Gavin Cromwell-trained Brides Hill, who pulled clear of Telmesomethinggirl and Instit in the closing stages.

The six-year-old broke her duck over fences in style with a four-length success under Luke Dempsey and looks likely to progress in the spring.

"She jumped brilliantly today," Cromwell said. "She got an awful fright on her first start this season at Fairyhouse and it has taken a while to get her confidence back. In her races it has taken time for her to warm up, but we gave her a pop this morning and she was on it from the off today. She's a lovely mare going forward and especially for next year."

Townend double

Champion jockey Paul Townend drew a blank on the day but his sister Jody had better fortune to land her first double at the track.

The ball was set rolling by 12-year-old Port Rashid, trained by her father Tim, who came with a sustained challenge to win the ladies handicap hurdle.

This gelding has a special place in the affections of the rider after she rode him to win this race in 2020 and enjoyed first winner in a Tramore maiden hurdle two years prior.

The double was sealed in the final race after Patrick Mullins stood himself down from newcomer West End Victory in the bumper. Townend proved a more than able deputy and guided the Westerner mare to a hard-fought victory by half a length.

