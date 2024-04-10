Goldana digs deep to land feature in front of sellout crowd of students at Leopardstown

The mud-loving Goldana gave Joseph O'Brien back-to-back wins in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Heritage Stakes in front of a sellout crowd of students from Dublin colleges.

The annual SPIN1038 student raceday continues to be a rousing success and it was a great day for O'Brien too as, not only did he take the feature event, he also won the opening 1m2f fillies' maiden with a very promising three-year-old.

Goldana had to dig very deep to land the Listed contest, and those who supported her from 4-6 into 4-9 had a few anxious moments up the straight as Power Under Me proved a stubborn rival to pass, but the winner found extra in the closing stages under Dylan Browne McMonagle to score by half a length.

O'Brien said: "I thought she really deserved that as she had been running well with penalties through the end of last season and on her first run this year as well. I'm delighted to get her head in front and she's beaten two very good geldings."

He added: "She'll probably step back into Group company now and she's particularly effective on soft ground. She's a Group 3 and Listed winner and it would be great if we could get her into Group 2s now. There is a nice one on Guineas weekend but obviously we'll be guided by conditions."

Earlier, Galileo Dame earned herself a crack at an Oaks trial after mastering favourite Rubies Are Red in emphatic fashion.

O'Brien said: "Looking at that you'd have to say she's a smart filly. I suppose the obvious thing now is to go into an Oaks trial of some sort."

Harney celebrates first winner

John Harney, who is based in Rhode in County Offaly, wasted little time in getting his first winner after Mr Rango , only the trainer's second runner, burst clear in the closing stages of the 1m2f handicap to score by three and a half lengths.

Shane Foley did the steering and he went on to complete a 46-1 double when Norwalk Havoc upset odds-on favourite Gallantly in the mile maiden.

Blue in the black

Martin Brassil, trainer of big Grand National hope Panda Boy, warmed up for his Aintree mission by sending out Saffronandblue to land the concluding 1m1f handicap.

The four-year-old gelding had been unplaced in five previous outings, but took a big step forward on her first start of the campaign to win eased down under Ronan Whelan. She was freely available at 14-1 earlier in the day, but went off at half that price.

The Equator 25-1 for Derby

A Derby trial is now on the agenda for The Equator , who galloped right away from better fancied stablemate Ortelius in the 1m2f maiden.

Sky Bet introduced him at 25-1 for the Epsom Classic after he pulled three and a quarter lengths clear under Wayne Lordan to score impressively at the second time of asking.

