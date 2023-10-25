Godolphin's Point Sur lights up juvenile card on the Rowley Mile as he gets off the mark at the second attempt

Perhaps it was no surprise Point Sur lit up Two-Year-Old Day on the Rowley Mile given he is named after a lighthouse located off the Californian coast.

The Charlie Appleby-trained youngster is very well titled as his dam is Bright Beacon, and he is also very well related being a three-parts brother to classy stablemate New London.

The 13-8 favourite showed the benefit of a warm-up outing at the track as he outbattled Native Warrior in a titanic tussle to the 7f novice for colts and geldings under champion jockey William Buick.

Appleby said: "He was on the right side of the track and has come forward from his debut here. He's got his head in front now and we'll put him away after that, and he could be a horse for something like the Feilden Stakes next year."

Buick and Appleby later combined to win the only non-juvenile race on the card, when Mountain Song toughed it out in the mile fillies' handicap for three-year-olds.

Day to remember

Anzac Day is a significant date in Australia and New Zealand and it could also be a name to remember closer to home after the Andrew Balding-trained colt mastered some fancied opposition in the 1m2f maiden.

The son of Australia was given an opening quote of 25-1 for next year's Betfred Derby by Paddy Power after putting Godolphin newcomer Tribal Star in the shade, clearing away out of the Dip to win by five lengths under James Doyle.

A 13-2 chance, Anzac Day was reappearing just ten days after his debut fourth at Goodwood, and part-owner Sue Johnson said: "We are dreaming of the Derby next year but we need to talk to Andrew first. We are the dreamers and he is the realist, but you buy into racing for the dream."

A right Shemozzle

Ralph Beckett is closing in on 50 juvenile winners for 2023 and moved to 48 with a double kicked off when Shemozzle justified strong market support in the opening 7f fillies' restricted novice.

Available at 5-1 in the morning, the daughter of Gleneagles looked very well beforehand, which forced her price down to 2-1 favourite at the off after which she overpowered So Logical under Hector Crouch.

Beckett's other newcomer, Malinka, also attracted support but could only muster seventh in the nine-runner field.

The winning trainer said: "Both fillies had been showing up well at home and maybe the other filly needed the experience a bit more. Shemozzle didn't come in until late and has come forward nicely. She'll get a mile next year."

Later on the card, stablemate Feigning Madness added his name to an illustrious roll of honour when sinking Harper's Ferry in the Future Stayers' Novice over a mile.

The 9-4 chance looked nothing like the winner for much of the trip until Crouch, who was also completing a double, forced his nose home on the line in a race previously won by multiple Group 1 winners Cracksman and Hurricane Lane.

Beckett said: "He still looked a bit clueless and will get a trip alright next year. We may roll the dice in a Derby trial in the spring."

New man Morris

Incoming clerk of the course Andrew Morris was shadowing outgoing clerk Michael Prosser for the first time at the meeting having arrived from Australia just three weeks ago.

Morris, 41, was previously racing manager at Moonee Valley before which he was director of racing at Chester and Bangor.

Incoming clerk Andrew Morris (left) with Newmarket committee member Peter Stanley and current clerk Michael Prosser (right)

He said: "I'm very excited to be joining Newmarket and I've been on the team for a week and a half.

"Driving in you realise what a special place Newmarket is and I'm looking forward to get started here next spring. I'm impressed with the ground which is in tremendous condition and is testament to Michael's professionalism."

