Globetrotting Rossa Ryan pops into Catterick for a winner before heading to California

From Paris to California via Catterick – that is this week's itinerary for Rossa Ryan, who marked his stop off in North Yorkshire with victory on Rogue Enforcer.

He was fresh from success in a Listed race at Saint Cloud on Understated for Ralph Beckett, whose State Occasion he rides in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita on Saturday.

But Ryan did not rattle up the highest tally of any Flat jockey in Britain in 2023 by sitting at home when there are races to win, and he made it 175 for the year by landing the two-year-old novice on Rogue Enforcer for Peter Chapple-Hyam.

After his mount battled to a neck success in the testing conditions, the rider said: "He loved the ground. He had a battle on there today and he didn't miss a beat. Everything I threw at him he kept responding all the way for me. He'll be a good, fun horse for them."

Ryan hopes State Occasion will be quick out of the gates at Santa Anita, where she will start widest of all in Saturday's 1m2f race.

"I was hoping and praying that I'd get a better draw but out in 12 is going to be hard," he said. "I fly tomorrow, I'll sit on her on Thursday and do stalls work – we'll have to get her on the buzzer."

The old one-two

Seasoned experience trumped youthful exuberance as veterans making their 99th appearances fought out the finish to the 7f handicap, with nine-year-old Mr Strutter getting the better of 11-year-old Muntadab by three lengths for his sixth course win.

"We knew he'd love the ground, this is the first time he's had it in a long time," said Cliff Harrison, who owns the 11-1 winner with his wife Amanda.

"It's fantastic. That's his 99th run and his 14th win. It's 11 for us, since we bought him out of a seller at Thirsk six years ago. We got him for £6,800 and he's won £75,000 now. He pays for himself.

"He absolutely loves his racing but his usual jockey Tom Eaves is at Newcastle and I'm gutted for him."

'It means plenty to reach 100'

Jason Hart reached 100 winners for the year with a double at Newcastle on Monday night and moved quickly on to 102 by landing a double on Wade's Magic (5f handicap) and Goobinator (1m4f handicap).

The jockey, who won his fourth Group 1 race on Highfield Princess in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp, said: "It means plenty to reach 100; it's the aim you start out with at the beginning of the year. I've done it for the last three years now and it's good to keep kicking.

"It's been a good year with some nice winners along the way and there are some nice trips abroad planned for the winter. Highfield Princess is going to Hong Kong and John Quinn is sending a few out to Bahrain."

Five and out

Racing survived an inspection on the eve of the meeting and another in the morning, but was finally called off after five races.

Fears over the safety of the bend after further rain through the afternoon caused the last two races to be abandoned.

