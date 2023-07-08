Gary Carroll joins Ryan Moore at the top of jockeys' standings after Buyin Buyin collects in style

Ryan Moore might not have paid much attention as he was busy winning a Group 1 at Sandown, but Gary Carroll joined him at the top of the Irish Flat jockeys' championship thanks to the emphatic victory of Buyin Buyin in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race.

It was Carroll's 31st win of a cracking season, and it was also some richly deserved consolation for the connections of Buyin Buyin, who was a late withdrawal from the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot when his next door neighbour in the starting stalls got upset.

Winning trainer Willie Browne said: "He was unlucky in Ascot when Charlie Hills's horse got upset beside him and there was a chain reaction. He gets a bit claustrophobic. Lucky enough he didn’t get injured, but it was a long way home after that!"

He added: "He was strong at the finish and looked like he might get another furlong. He was workmanlike rather than spectacular, but I’ll take it. Hopefully we might run him in the Anglesey Stakes in a couple of weeks. I think he deserves a go at least, but whether he is good enough we’re not sure."

Back with a bang

Colin Keane missed last weekend's Irish Derby, a race he won in 2022 on Westover, due to a seven-day suspension, but he returned in style by making his first ride back a winning one on the newcomer Storm Miami in the 5f fillies' maiden.

The 11-4 shot got up close home to deny Asean by a short head, and Keane feels the Ger Lyons-trained filly has a bright future.

He said: "She's a nice filly and the boss has been very patient with her. She looks a precocious type and I thought she would have ran earlier, but he just gave her time and that has paid dividends. She will improve for the run, too. I think you will see an improvement when she goes an extra furlong."

Awesome Adams

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden over 7f was the race in which Auguste Rodin opened his account last year, and it went to the same stable this time around too as Henry Adams made a winning debut for Aidan O'Brien.

With Moore at Sandown and Wayne Lordan injured, it was a chance for Killian Hennessy to shine and he grabbed his chance by bringing the 3-1 shot home a half-length in front of odds-on favourite Shihoku.

No catching Queenie

The most valuable race of the day went to the Paul Flynn-trained Little Queenie, who made all under Robert Whearty in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap.

Flynn said: "He gave her a lovely ride and there was no one to take her on today. The handicapper has given her a chance as well."

Brilliant Bolger

There was a late 66-1 double on the card for Jim Bolger as 7-2 shot Clever And Cool and 14-1 chance Slaney Tide took the final two races.

