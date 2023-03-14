Gaillard Du Mesnil leaves hearts in mouths before staying on to take National Hunt Chase under Patrick Mullins

Before the race many felt Gaillard Du Mesnil only had to jump round to win. Over three out his goose looked cooked. By the line he was where everyone expected him to be – in front.

A bold move a long way out by Jamie Barry aboard Mahler Mission stretched the race to breaking point. As they rolled down the hill, John McConnell's seven-year-old looked like powering to an impressive victory, but the race changed complexion when he pecked and crumpled on the landing side of two out.

That left Chemical Energy in front. Back in October he beat Mahler Mission here by 61 lengths, and maybe that rival was tiring? And given the way Chemical Energy also faded after the last, perhaps Patrick Mullins was in the right place all along rather than outpaced and struggling?

It may not have looked it, but the rider believed he had things under control. "When we've turned up the hill I looked up to see Mahler Mission clear. We'd gone quick and my thought was that we're going to have to try to catch him at the finish line rather than at the second-last. It worked out in the end so it was great.

"We'd gone quick the first mile and bearing in mind it's a testing three mile six, I had to believe he was coming back to us so I was more worried about Jamie [Codd, on Chemical Energy]. He missed the last and that just gave me the advantage. He's very tough and I know people have said he hasn't won a lot, but he's been running in Grade 1 races."

Some festival winners come in under the radar, their light very much hidden. Not so Gaillard Du Mesnil. His rider had made no secret of the fact he has had his eye on him for this race ever since his third in last year's Irish Grand National, meaning his novice status would be preserved for another season. He has made a very public play for him to come here, rather than the Brown Advisory in which he was third last year and stable jockey Paul Townend wanted him to run.

But if the battle to get on him was hotly contested, the race itself was just as stiff an examination. For a horse coming in with a clear class edge, but facing the allegation that he does his best not to win – 13 seconds or thirds play five wins in a 19-race career – this was a performance that leaned far more heavily on grit and determination than it did superior ability.

There was a sad postscript to the race as Malinello, trained by Ben Pauling, was fatally injured after falling at the 16th fence.

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.