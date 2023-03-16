'You forget how hard it is to win here' - Snowden delighted by You Wear It Well triumph

Nine years on from his first festival success, trainer Jamie Snowden experienced the thrill of a Cheltenham winner again when You Wear It Well made all under a well-timed ride by Gavin Sheehan.

The 16-1 shot carried a penalty for her Grade 2 victory at Sandown last time, but there was no stopping her enthusiasm from the front as she powered clear of the chasing pack after the final flight.

You Wear It Well, whose only defeat this season came when second to Hermes Allen in the Challow Novices' Hurdle in December, had plenty of runners snapping at her heels turning in and many were still there on the run to the last but a slick jump sealed the victory.

Henry de Bromhead had five runners as he targeted a poignant success in a race named after his son Jack, who died in a pony racing accident last year, with Magical Zoe faring best of his team in second, while Halka Du Tabert was third and 6-4 favourite Luccia only fourth.

Snowden's first festival success came in the same colours of former Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick when Present View scored in 2014 and he was thrilled the owner was there to savour the moment this time.

"I'm so delighted Chips is here as he wasn't here when Present View won as Arsenal were playing Bayern Munich and he was out in Germany," the trainer said.

"It's wonderful. We had a winner here very early in our career in these colours and you forget how hard it is to win here. It's the pinnacle of the pinnacle.

"She's a very smart mare and to do that with a penalty as well in a Grade 2. Gavin has given her a wonderful ride. She's a proper stayer at that trip and she's jumped out and the rain has helped her."

On future plans, Snowden added: "Obviously Chips loves his chasing and she jumps great. But we’ve followed the Love Envoi route so far; Honeysuckle is obviously retiring. She will jump a fence in time, but we’ll enjoy today and work out tomorrow, tomorrow."

The winning owner retired from his position as Arsenal chairman three years ago after 15 years' service with the Premier League leaders.

He told Racing TV: "I was away last time, so it's wonderful nine years later and I'm thrilled. I had to go to Germany and they beat us [on aggregate].

"I think she's a special mare. Jamie and I are very close but we never discuss the result beforehand. I can't believe it, I've had a lot of horses and she's the nicest."

