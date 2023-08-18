Frankie Dettori may now be done with Newbury - but he cannot wait for what's coming at York

He was not here for long, and it's possible he may never return, but it was Frankie Dettori who stole racing's part of the action. More than three decades after he first dazzled on this day, the sport's greatest showman remains the main attraction, even if he once again omitted the most iconic part of his act.

Strictly speaking, this was an afternoon Newbury framed around Olly Murs and the Hungerford Stakes. Dettori has nothing like Murs' social media following and he did not hang around for the Hungerford, but it was his BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes success aboard Arrest that left the biggest impression. To be sure of that, you just had to be standing around the paddock.

It was because of Dettori that Arrest was sent off 4-1 favourite for his rider's final Derby. It was similarly because of Dettori that racegoers were packed deep while awaiting his arrival into the winner's enclosure. They were eager to see the soaring catchphrase that is Dettori's flying dismount. Photographer Alan Crowhurst was quick to sense they would be left disappointed.