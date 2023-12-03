Racing Post logo
14:35 Fairyhouse
First he came for Honeysuckle, then it was Impaire Et Passe: the ultimate giant-killer is at it again

Teahupoo (right) and Jack Kennedy racing Impaire Et Passe in the later stages of the Hatton's Grace
Teahupoo (right) and Jack Kennedy edge in front of Impaire Et Passe in the Hatton's Grace HurdleCredit: Patrick McCann
Play5 ran
14:35 Fairyhouse2m 4½f Hurdle, Grade 1
Distance: 2m 4½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Teahupoo
    85/40
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Impaire Et Passe
    fav4/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Ashroe Diamond
    7/1

The ultimate giant-killer. Teahupoo was the party pooper in last year's Hatton's Grace when Honeysuckle's sweet 16-race winning sequence came unstuck and now he has ended Impaire Et Passe's unbeaten streak too. Maybe it is about time we realised he is a top-class horse.

The fresher he is, the better he is and he would be some certainty if Gordon Elliott decided to put him away for the 2025 Stayers' Hurdle. Alas, he is only putting him away until the 2024 version, for which he is now the 4-1 favourite (from 6) with several firms.

Teahupoo was winning his second Hatton's Grace on the back of a 220-day break. He won last year's race after 219 days off and he has also won on the back of absences of 215 days, 90 days, 53 days twice and 52 days. He is an irresistible force when fresh, so don't be too harsh on Impaire Et Passe. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 3 December 2023inReports

Last updated 18:18, 3 December 2023

