First he came for Honeysuckle, then it was Impaire Et Passe: the ultimate giant-killer is at it again
- 1st3Teahupoo85/40
- 2nd2Impaire Et Passefav4/5
- 3rd5Ashroe Diamond7/1
The ultimate giant-killer. Teahupoo was the party pooper in last year's Hatton's Grace when Honeysuckle's sweet 16-race winning sequence came unstuck and now he has ended Impaire Et Passe's unbeaten streak too. Maybe it is about time we realised he is a top-class horse.
The fresher he is, the better he is and he would be some certainty if Gordon Elliott decided to put him away for the 2025 Stayers' Hurdle. Alas, he is only putting him away until the 2024 version, for which he is now the 4-1 favourite (from 6) with several firms.
Teahupoo was winning his second Hatton's Grace on the back of a 220-day break. He won last year's race after 219 days off and he has also won on the back of absences of 215 days, 90 days, 53 days twice and 52 days. He is an irresistible force when fresh, so don't be too harsh on Impaire Et Passe.
Published on 3 December 2023inReports
Last updated 18:18, 3 December 2023
- Carlisle: 'People get a kick out of seeing the colours' - iconic Red Rum silks back in the winner's enclosure once again
- Hatton's Grace: Jack Kennedy masterclass as Teahupoo ends Champion Hurdle pretender Impaire Et Passe's unbeaten record
- Drinmore Chase: 'He's a total character' - Irish Grand National hero I Am Maximus cashes in for Willie Mullins and Jody McGarvey
- Royal Bond: 'He's just unbelievable' - Gordon Elliott heaps praise on Jack Kennedy after sending out 1-2
- Angry that his integrity was questioned but elated by Coral Gold Cup glory - two very different Saturdays for Gavin Sheehan
