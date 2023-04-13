Final fence changes everything as Lucinda Russell hits the crossbar twice on Aintree's opening day
We bang on about the Cheltenham hill producing drama but day one at Aintree showed you can get thrilling finishes on a bowling green.
Admittedly all the excitement in the day's feature, the Aintree Hurdle, came simply from seeing a truly incredible horse go about his routine business rather than anything overly dramatic. Constitution Hill extended his unbeaten record with the minimum of fuss and it's hard to believe we have seen many better than him. He was sent straight to the front and turned the home straight into a procession.
How Lucinda Russell must have wished it had stayed that way as much of the drama elsewhere on the card derived from the fact that two of her runners were collared close home.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in