Enable's half-sister Zilfee digs deep to get off the mark on all-weather debut - just like her uber famous sibling

Enable’s half-sister Zilfee made a successful debut at Kempton on Wednesday night, digging deep to get back up on the line after being headed by the more experienced Incensed.

The front two pulled clear of odds-on favourite Kitty Furnival in third, and on this evidence the latest runner out of Concentric has clearly inherited at least some of her famous older sibling’s tremendous talent.

Enable, who was by Nathaniel, won 15 times for Juddmonte and John Gosden, most notably back-to-back Arc de Triomphes, but also three King Georges, the Oaks and Irish Oaks, the Yorkshire Oaks twice, the Coral-Eclipse and Breeders’ Cup Turf.

Wednesday’s debutante, like Enable trained for Juddmonte out of Clarehaven in Newmarket by the Gosdens, is by another Arc winner in Sea The Stars, and given she started out over a mile and three furlongs in the fillies' maiden at Kempton and stuck on gamely to win under Kieran Shoemark, she will not be lacking for stamina in any future assignments.

Enable also made a winning debut on the all-weather, in her case at Newcastle over a mile, and indeed she was unbeaten on artificial surfaces as she won the September Stakes at Kempton in 2020 as a warm-up for another crack at nailing a third Arc.

Enable is not Zilfee’s only noteworthy sibling, as she is also a sister to the Listed-placed Derab and a half-sister to the Group 2-placed Contribution, as well as the Group 3-placed Entitle.

Concentric has a two-year-old brother to Enable on the ground, named Concert Tour, a yearling colt by Dubawi and a filly foal by the same sire too.

Enable’s own breeding career is well under way, and her first foal, the Kingman colt Encompass, is registered in training with the Gosdens. The 11-time Group/Grade 1 winner produced a filly by Dubawi last year and returned to the Dalham Hall Stud kingpin this year.

Goffs London Sale

Read this next:

This nap hand of newcomers should be enough to wake any pedigree buff from their summer slumber