Emma Smith-Chaston claims first winner of the season six days after being 'used as a kickboard'

Conditional Emma Smith-Chaston got off the mark for the season with success aboard Contre Ordre , and was feeling fortunate having come close to suffering a serious injury last week.

The rider was thrown to the ground and kicked by her horse in the early stages of a handicap hurdle at Hexham last Wednesday. She was stood down and missed her rides the following day, but was back just six days later to ride her first winner since April.

"For some reason I always seem to damage my face, either that or my shoulder," she told Sky Sports Racing. "It was on a young horse who made a bit of a mistake and gave me a thump on the way up and used me as a bit of a kickboard to get himself off of the ground. I didn't ride the next day, but I'm all fine and well."

She felt even better after Contre Ordre, trained by her boss Micky Hammond, led after the last and kept on well to land the 2m1f handicap chase.

Smith-Chaston added: "Micky's had a few winners and Brian [Hughes] has been on them. I came back from an injury in the summer and you have to get going again. I've been wanting this first winner and it's come, so I'm delighted."

Track specialist

El Jefe recorded his third victory at the track in the 2m1f handicap hurdle for trainer Andrew Hamilton and jockey Conor Rabbitt.

