14:05 Fairyhouse
14:05 Fairyhouse

Drama for punters as 1.01 in-running shot chinned on the line in action-packed opener at Fairyhouse

Implicit (centre) hunts down Ossie's Lodge at Fairyhouse
Implicit (centre) hunts down Ossie's Lodge at FairyhouseCredit: Getty Images
14:05 Fairyhouse 2m Hurdle, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Implicit
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    16Ossie's Lodge
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Petit King
    16/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    14San Martino
    50/1

Implicit left it late to secure the unlikeliest of victories in the opening novice handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse after runner-up Ossie's Lodge was matched at 1.01 in-running on the Betfair Exchange. 

The 9-2 shot made smooth headway from the rear of the field and was still in contention approaching the last before making a slight mistake that appeared to leave the race at the mercy of the Tony Martin-trained Ossie's Lodge.

Implicit, who is trained by champion trainer Willie Mullins, still looked an unlikely winner inside the final 100 yards but kept on powerfully to take the lead just before the line and win by a nose. 

There was drama earlier in the race when Boher Road, who at one point was ten lengths clear, crashed through the wing at the third-last hurdle. Both horse and jockey Peter Smithers were on their feet after the incident. 

Boher Road crashes through the wing of the third-last when holding a healthy lead
Boher Road crashes through the wing of the third-last when holding a healthy leadCredit: Racing TV

Implicit finished third on her first start at Clonmel in November under Paul Townend before being pulled up on her most recent start in a maiden hurdle won by Built By Ballymore at Limerick in December.

David Casey, assistant to Mullins, said: “The pilot was very good again, as he usually is. It looked like they went very hard, Paul dropped her in got her relaxed and came with one run.

“Obviously he just got there and I thought it was a brilliant ride. I don't know what way it would have gone if the horse [Boher Road, clear when exiting spectacularly three out] didn't run out but she's improving.

“I'd imagine she'll go to Punchestown and you'll probably see her through the summer as well, she should go on better ground as well.”

Ossie's Lodge was still a length clear of Implicit inside the final 100 yards before being caught
Ossie's Lodge was still a length clear of Implicit inside the final 100 yards before being caughtCredit: Racing TV

In-running comments for the top two

1. Implicit 9-2: Travelled strongly, held up in rear, smooth headway after 3 out, challenging and joined leader when mistake last, soon ridden, ran on towards finish, led post (op 4/1 tchd 5/1) 

2. Ossie's Lodge 14-1 (nose): In rear early, midfield when smooth headway after 3 out, led going okay on inner approaching last, ridden run-in, reduced lead towards finish, headed post (op 11/1)

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 1 April 2024inReports

Last updated 16:01, 1 April 2024

