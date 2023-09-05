Dieu Vivant lands upset for hands-on owner and forms part of 509-1 double for Greenall and Guerriero

Dieu Vivant upset hot favourite Quid Pro Quo in the 3m handicap chase and owner Patrick Chesters was thrilled to take some of the credit, having ridden him on his previous start.

Chesters purchased the ten-year-old to ride him in the Newmarket Town Plate and the pair finished a creditable fifth in the historic 3m6f amateur race on the July course a fortnight ago.

The gruelling staying test put Dieu Vivant spot on to deliver arguably his best effort to date, as the 14-1 shot went clear of his rivals on a sweltering day in Wales to win by 13 lengths.

"'I've had him for a for a few years mainly to ride him in the Town Plate and he's been a lot of fun," Chesters told Sky Sports Racing. "The Town Plate was a great warm-up but we still finished behind the 81-year-old Colin Moore.

"He's a great horse and is an absolute legend at the yard, everybody loves him."

Dieu Vivant is mostly campaigned in hunter chases during the second part of the season and he finished tenth in the Foxhunters over the Grand National fences at Aintree last campaign. It will be a likely port of call again in April 2024.

Chesters added: "He gave Aine O'Connor a great spin around Aintree and we're qualified again next year, so we'll give it another go."

He was one of two surprise winners on the card for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero who also saddled 33-1 shot Swift Tuttle to take the 2m½f handicap hurdle. It gave the trainers a 509-1 double.

