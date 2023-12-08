Deafening Silence enters Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle picture and has a 'big future'

Deafening Silence emerged as a potential Cheltenham Festival contender when coming from behind to land the Betfair Beacons Winter Novices' Hurdle.

The Grade 2 contest has been won by several top performers over the years, including Gold Cup winner See More Business and Grand National winner Neptunes Collonges.

Deafening Silence still has a long way to go to reach similar heights but made a good impression when striking late to deny 5-2 shot Insurrection.

The 11-8 favourite Southoftheborder lost his unbeaten record when making a bad mistake at the second-last and unseating Nico de Boinville.

"He didn't have to win today for us to think he had a big future but the performance cements that," said winning trainer Dan Skelton.

When asked what is next for Deafening Silence, who was introduced at 20-1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, Skelton said "a bag of carrots".

"You would have to go up to three miles with him," he added. "Two and a half miles around here is three and more at most tracks.

"He could run at Cheltenham on trials day over two and a half miles, but it would want to be really soft, or he could go to Doncaster over three miles for the River Don or there is the Prestige at Haydock over three miles.

“You wouldn't want to be going to an Albert Bartlett at a tender age, but with his strength and the form to back it up I think it's an acceptable dream to want to go there."

Skelton secured the opening leg of a double when Mount Tempest just held on to win the 1m7½f handicap chase after idling in the straight.

He was sent off as joint-favourite when stepped up in trip at Wetherby last time but failed to make an impression and could only manage eighth.

"He's got plenty of ability but he's a little rascal," said Skelton. "The other day at Wetherby we gave him a chance to get the trip and he just stayed behind. I think he'll stay two and a half miles. The trip isn't his biggest problem, it's just his application, but the blinkers helped today."

Big plans for Animal

Animal looks set to be stepped up to marathon trips after landing the £20,000 Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase under Gavin Sheehan.

The Midlands National at Uttoxeter in March was identified as a long-term target for the seven-year-old following his four-and-a-half-length victory.

"It's been a struggle finding races for him, but three miles here with the hill we knew would play into his strengths," said trainer Suzy Smith.

"Gavin felt the Midlands National could be a target for him. Some of those other Nationals are on ground which is a real slog. We'll enjoy this and think about plans later. He's one we've always thought a lot of, but he's really switched off now and is getting his act together."

Castelfort shows guts

Castelfort battled back bravely in the straight to score by a head and justify favouritism in the juvenile hurdle for trainer Jane Williams.

The three-year-old was narrowly beaten on his Chepstow debut and looked destined to finish second again before rallying to deny Ithaca's Arrow.

"It was never a pretty race," said assistant trainer Chester Williams. "He backed off a bit when he hit the front but he just needed some company.

"He looked beaten. I thought it was over but he showed a huge amount of guts. Long term, he will hopefully develop into a nice staying chaser."

Read this next . . .

'It will be right up his street' - Harry Cobden excited for Brown Advisory bid after Stay Away Fay cut to 5-1 favourite

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.