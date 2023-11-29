Classy Wyenot sets up 'nice problem' after giving Henry Daly first track win

Henry Daly saddled his first winner at the track when Wyenot continued her rise through the ranks with an impressive victory in the opening 2m mares' novice hurdle.

The four-year-old gave the Grade 1-winning trainer his breakthrough at the Borders course with a 19-length victory under Richard Patrick. Daly had failed to win with five previous runners at Kelso, including with Cheltenham Festival winner Young Spartacus 23 years ago.

He said: "I always remember years ago I sent Young Spartacus up there and I thought he was a certainty, so of course he got beat! It's nice to get that one on the board."

Wyenot could make a rapid return and step up markedly in class at the weekend on Newbury's Coral Gold Cup card.

"We hope she's good," said Daly. "We don't know what she's beaten, but the others had bits and bobs of point-to-point form and she could do no more than she did.

"We'll have to see how she is, but turning out on Saturday at Newbury in the Listed mares' novice hurdle is a possibility. It's a nice problem to have."

Top trainer

Fergal O'Brien's red-hot record at the track this season continued with Young Buster's game success in the 2m7½f novice handicap chase.

The seven-year-old's front-running victory took O'Brien's winning strike-rate at Kelso for this campaign to 39 per cent.

Welcome winner

Pauline Robson trained her first winner since May when Ballin Bay struck in the 2m6½f novice handicap hurdle.

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.