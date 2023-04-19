Classic options for Canberra Legend as colt comes good for Ferguson and Muscutt in the Feilden

Daniel Muscutt partnered one Classic prospect even before racing had commenced on the Rowley Mile and two hours later he was on another when Canberra Legend landed the Listed Feilden Stakes in emphatic fashion.

After putting Group 1 winner Dubai Mile through his paces prior to the first race, the jockey's very next mount finished in front when the James Ferguson-trained chestnut came from off the pace to nail Kolsai.

Such is the abundance of horses with the suffix Legend at Ferguson's Kremlin Cottage Stables that the winner is simply called Canberra at home.

Previously an impressive winner on his debut over a mile at Newcastle in February, the 350,000gns purchase appeared better suited to this demanding 1m1f trip, which was made a fair test by front-runner and eventual third Killybegs Warrior.

Owned by Hong Kong businessman Boniface Ho Ka Kui, Canberra Legend was cut to 20-1 (from 40-1) for the Betfred Derby by Paddy Power, who also shortened him to the same price (from 50-1) for next month's Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

Ferguson, who along with Muscutt completed a double in the last with Like A Tiger, said: "We were hopeful of a nice run and Canberra Legend settled beautifully and was given a lovely ride from Danny. It's nice to see on the track what we see at home rather than the other way round.

"It's not long until the Guineas and he's in the Dante and the Derby, but we'll chat to the owner before making any decisions. It does look as if we wants further."

Ffrench Davis double

Dominic Ffrench Davis celebrated his first victory on the Rowley Mile when Surely Not ran out an impressive winner of the opening three-year-old handicap.

Successful jockey Hollie Doyle was herself making the perfect start at Newmarket for 2023 having been at Lingfield on the opening day of the Craven meeting.

Doyle said: "I couldn't get a ride here yesterday so I went to Lingfield instead. It was nice of Dominic to keep me on the horse as I rode him to win at Newbury at the end of last year."

Ffrench Davis was getting off the mark at the track at the 34th attempt, and said: "I've had one success on the July Course but never here."

Persian Dreamer (Kevin Stott) completes a double on the Rowley Mile for Dominic Ffrench Davis Credit: Edward Whitaker

Like London buses, the trainer did not have long to wait for winner number two when Amo Racing's Persian Dreamer ran away with the 5f fillies' maiden for juveniles.

The 11-4 chance powered out of the Dip in the hands of Kevin Stott to complete a double on the card for the owners, who had earlier landed the feature Nell Gwyn Stakes with Mammas Girl.

The win was also a first in Britain for first-season stallion Calyx. Ffrench Davis said: "We'll work back from Royal Ascot."

Silver shines

Newcomer Silver Lady put herself in the frame for a possible tilt at the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot when landing the 7f fillies' maiden with something in hand to give Charlie Appleby and William Buick a third success at the meeting.

Silver Lady wins the fillies' maiden under William Buick and could now be bound for Royal Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham

The even-money chance looked a black-type winner in waiting when going through the gears to see off Never Ending, and the champion trainer said: "We're not going to supplement Silver Lady for the 1,000 Guineas as she needs more time and we don't see her as an Oaks prospect. Perhaps she can make up into a Royal Ascot filly."

