'Everything went like a dream' - Sauterne pounces late to deny favourite Big Rock in Prix du Moulin

A week before the return to action of Tahiyra and Blue Rose Cen – Europe's two generational leaders – Sauterne struck a blow for an oft-maligned three-year-old crop of fillies when running down the ever-present Big Rock under Tony Piccone.

The daughter of Kingman had previously looked as though a mile was just beyond her range, notably when third in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and the Prix Rothschild. But with Aurelien Lemaitre reeling off consistent fractions on Big Rock, she slip-streamed the favourite throughout before picking him off close home.

Afterwards the filly's owner-breeder Jean-Pierre Dubois – a modern-day colossus in the world of trotting – received congratulations from all quarters.

"This represents a huge amount of pleasure," said Dubois, who played up to the press when adding: "It's never easy to win a Group 1, especially when you're a small farm like us!

"This filly has hardly ever run a bad race and she deserved this. It's down to wonderful work on the part of all the team around her."

Francois Doumen and France Galop vice president Loic Malivet congratulate Jean-Pierre Dubois

Nearly every trainer not named Christopher Head has said ahead of time that the presence of the metronomic Big Rock would be an advantage to their own chances.

Cottier said: "Everything went like a dream; having that lead into the race and the way she relaxed behind Big Rock. Tony has ridden a marvellous race once again. I think we’ll look at the Prix de la Foret back here in October."

Piccone has done a fair share of his Group 1 winning for British-based trainers, with Harry Dunlop (Robin Of Navan), Karl Burke (Unfortunately) and David Menuisier (Wonderful Tonight) all having called on his services to great effect in the past.

Big Rock will forever have a target on his back with his style of running, but when he accelerated for a second time between the two and the one-furlong marker he looked to have the race won.

"He’s run great but Sauterne enjoyed a very nice trip in behind us," said Head, who must fervently hope Blue Rose Cen can end his recent run of Group 1 near-misses in the Vermeille next Sunday.

"Big Rock always runs like this and it’s incredible the way he goes to the front and puts that kind of pace into the race.

"It’s a bit unfortunate he’s now been second three times in Group 1s. He has had a tremendous season and we will see with the owners what they want to do for the rest of the year."

Third home Facteur Cheval was previously seen when chasing home Paddington in deep ground at Goodwood in the Sussex Stakes, and a return to Britain – and an easy surface – is on the cards for the son of Ribchester.

His trainer Jerome Reynier said: "Mickael [Barzalona] had planned to get on the back of Big Rock before the race and we felt that was perhaps the place from which the eventual winner would be able to attack. That’s exactly what happened, but it was Sauterne who got there first and she certainly had an advantage throughout.

"I loved the way he finished off in the last 100 metres because, having looked beaten, he really went again and was closing down Big Rock at the line.

"We won’t change our plan for the autumn and I hope we get soft ground at Ascot on October 21 for the QEII Stakes."

