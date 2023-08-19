Back to basics for Henry de Bromhead as he cards a double at his local track

Henry de Bromhead had been in good form on the Flat over the last couple of days with a winner at Leopardstown and a Group 3 success at a sodden Cork on Friday with Term Of Endearment.

The only thing missing was a winner at his local Tramore festival, but that was put right as he and Rachael Blackmore combined for a double on the day.

Whacker Clan, who runs for the Halley family, kicked off the brace with victory in the 2m5½f handicap chase. The seven-year-old had been put away for this meeting after finishing third in a handicap chase at Wexford in June and it paid off.

His attitude was first class as he made most of the running and battled on strongly to fend off Lake Chad.

De Bromhead said: "I'm delighted to get a winner here with a horse owned by a great local family. They have been very patient. I thought the ground might have scuppered us, but Rachael was just fantastic on him.

"All he does is stay and he picked up really well from the last. I think there is plenty of fun to be had with him."

Gentle reminder

De Bromhead and Blackmore completed their double when evens favourite Gentle And Kind landed the 2m5½f maiden hurdle.

It was more workmanlike than expected as the mare had to find plenty to see off persistent runner-up Silver Gazette by half a length.

Blackmore said: "She got the job done. It was only her second run in a long time and she's still learning. She stayed well. The owners have had to be patient with her and it's always good to see that rewarded.

"She might possibly prefer a more galloping track but she's very straightforward. When I landed over the last I never had to really get serious with her. I knew she was always willing to keep herself in front. She's very likeable."

Only a week needed

Trainer Ian Donoghue has only had Brehon Star for just shy of a week but the decision to give him his chase debut in the 1m7½f handicap off his hurdles mark paid off, although he had to survive a serious error two out to score by a length and a quarter under Darragh O'Keeffe.

Donoghue was keen to give the credit to his previous trainer and said: "Shane Crawley has done all the work with him and ran him in a Curragh maiden last week. I think he was just sick of travelling the country with him.

"He's done nothing but school all week and he was tough today. He did well to come back from the mistake at the second-last and he ran to the line."

Bumper win

It was a huge day for amateur Finn Brickley, 17, who gave a well-judged ride to the Nigel Slevin-trained Grannys Yaris to win the concluding mares' bumper. Originally from West Cork, it was Brickley's third ride.

Jockey Adam Ryan got a nine-day ban for using his whip with excessive frequency on the third, Late Vocation, in the same race.

