Arcade Attraction makes it two from two since joining Sophie Leech with impressive Stratford win

Arcade Attraction extended his unbeaten record for the Sophie Leech stable to two when taking the 2m3½f handicap chase.

The nine-year-old made a winning start for the Gloucestershire yard when defeating Atlantic Storm over this course and distance under Brian Hughes last month and the result was the same again as the pair survived an error at the last to win by nine and a half lengths.

The son of Arcadio was bought out of Evan Williams' yard for just £6,500 at the Goffs UK Spring Sale in May and has already recouped his purchased price with his two comfortable successes.

"He definitely got a bit of confidence from his win last time," Leech said. "Brian knew him a bit better and said he left it entirely to him. He went away quite well in the end and we're all delighted.

"Evan was great at the sales and said he really needed a change of scenery after seven years, and I think that's all it is."

On a possible return to this track, she added: "He could come back here. He's going to go up in the handicap again but we'll enter him in whatever's the lowest grade he can run in as he's a big horse and can carry the weight."

Dascombe's gift

Tom Dascombe, better known for his exploits on the Flat, struck for the fifth time over jumps when Gifted Angel took the 2m½f juvenile maiden hurdle.

The three-year-old didn't jump fluently but stamped his class on the field to run out an impressive winner under Gavin Sheehan.

