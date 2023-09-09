Apprentice Gianluca Sanna continues impressive comeback from injury with another winner on Brazen Bolt

Apprentice Gianluca Sanna is making up for lost time after a broken back forced him to miss five months of last season, as he was successful again here with a third win from his last four rides.

Sanna followed victories at Catterick last week and Southwell on Wednesday to steer 9-4 favourite Brazen Bolt to a convincing length-and-a-half success in the 6f handicap.

The victory for boss John Quinn was the 22nd of the rider's career, and he told Racing TV: "It was fairly easy, I just jumped out of the stalls and sat with him. He was happy there and we didn't complicate it – he's an older horse and knows what he's doing.

"I've been with John for two or three months. I'd been off for a while because I broke my back last year, but I've come back in the right way so it's been good."

Hot winner

Boiling Point was an apt winner on a sweltering day in Yorkshire, as he continued Roger Varian's impressive course record in the first division of the 7f novice.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's son of Too Darn Hot progressed from two previous placed efforts to quicken clear of favourite Colorada Dancer, making it nine winners from 34 runners for Varian at Thirsk in the last five years.

The winner has an entry in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket at the end of the month.

The other division went to the Michael Dods-trained Midnite Runner, who also has a big HQ entry in next month's £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes.

