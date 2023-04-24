Apprentice Alec Voikhansky reduces claim in style with first double

Not even the pouring rain could dampen the spirits of Alec Voikhansky after the apprentice won on both his rides to record his first double.

The Gary Moore-trained Big Bard got the ball rolling in the opening 6f handicap before Spoof, who was beaten a head and a short neck under Voikhansky on his previous two starts, finally got in front in the 5f handicap.

"I thought I'd get my first double today, I thought they had good chances. Spoof has been unlucky not to win the last twice, so I'm delighted to win for everyone today," the jockey told Sky Sports Racing.

"It all turned out very nicely. I was looking at the forecast earlier and I thought it [the rain] would be ideal. I thought the others would have gone more far side, given the rain, but they kept the same path as they had done – I came down the middle which worked out ideally for me."

Based with Richard Hannon, Voikhansky recorded the 20th and 21st winners of his career, reducing his claim to 5lb from 7lb.

"I've been there [Hannon's yard] for just over a year – it's fantastic. It's a brilliant yard with a lot of very good horses, so it's a great starting place," Voikhansky added.

"I probably had a better winter than I expected and I've sat on some nice horses for my boss, which has helped me a lot, and my agent Guy Jewell has done well for me."

Promising filly

William Haggas struck with his first two-year-old runner of the season when Relief Rally overcame greenness to come home strongly under Tom Marquand and land the 5f novice.

