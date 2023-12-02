Angry that his integrity was questioned but elated by Coral Gold Cup glory - two very different Saturdays for Gavin Sheehan
For those attempting to watch through binoculars, most of the Coral Gold Cup was impossible to see. The elation felt by Gavin Sheehan as he crossed the line in front was impossible to miss.
Save for the Randox Grand National, there is no greater jumps handicap than the contest that represents the pinnacle of Newbury's racing year. Not once since its inception in 1957 has the Hennessy of old been abandoned, yet this was the Coral Gold Cup that so nearly failed to take place. It survived due to a monumental effort from Newbury's groundstaff but also thanks to more than a little luck, of which the overjoyed winning rider enjoyed plenty.
Sheehan's success aboard Datsalrightgino required Newbury to beat the weather and Newcastle to lose the same battle. The Lambourn resident had chosen to desert his home track and head north in order to partner two big-race runners for Jamie Snowden. He did that half-expecting – and more than half-hoping – Newcastle would succumb to the elements.
Published on 2 December 2023
Last updated 19:34, 2 December 2023
