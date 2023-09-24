Andrew Mullen bounces back in style with a treble after 52-ride wait for a winner

Andrew Mullen occupied top spot on the cold list ahead of Sunday but turned the heat up in incredible fashion to bounce back with a treble at Hamilton on Sunday.

He had gone 52 rides without winning across 19 days before partnering Bringbackmemories to win the 1m1f seller for Iain Jardine and followed it up with an inspired ride aboard Iris Dancer in the 6f fillies' handicap.

The jockey timed his run perfectly aboard the Tristan Davidson-trained mare to hit the front on the line and record a fifth course victory before Lunacy won the 1m3f handicap.

Iris Dancer could look to repeat her course victory at the track's final meeting on October 2 as Mullen told Racing TV: "She goes halfway through the race then jacks in a little then she warms back up and you always know you'll get a run out of her in the end.

"She really enjoys that stiff finish, she gets into top flight just at the line. It'd be nice to find another race before the end of the year and see what we can do."

Bringbackmemories was bought back by Iain Jardine following his two-length win. The four-year-old had been beaten on his last six starts before returning to form.

"We've not had him long, he won at Haydock and here he's done nothing wrong," Mullen added. "He probably wants to go up in trip and [owner] Jimmy Fyffe was keen to get a win under his belt so it's good."

