Amateur Ohgren off the mark as MacMahon's Lass strikes again

Swedish amateur Elliot Ohgren summoned his inner Mickael Barzalona with a victory salute that would have done the Derby-winning jockey proud when riding his first Irish winner on the Brian McMahon-trained Killinure Lass in the 2m4f qualified riders' handicap hurdle.

The contest was the Irish leg of the Gentleman's League, a self-styled European jumps championship for male amateurs, with legs to come in France, Italy and the Czech Republic. Ohgren got to the front at the final hurdle and, with the help of a good jump, landed running and was always doing enough to score by half a length from favourite Jump The Shark, although the jockey's celebrations cut the winning margin slightly.

Stockholm native Ohgren, 25, has had a few rides for Willie Mullins this season, and said: "I've been full-time working with Willie Mullins for two and a half years and this is my first Irish winner.

"I was champion amateur jockey in Sweden in the past and also won the Swedish Amateur Derby in 2019, but riding in Ireland is better and more professional. I've had one ride in an Irish point-to-point and have had a few rides on the racecourse."

Galway trainer McMahon was going to give Killinure Lass a break after winning at Thurles on Saturday, but clearly made a wise decision to let her take her chance. He said: "Don't listen to post-race reports from trainers when they say they're going to give one a break and then turn one out five days later!"

He added: "It's half a game of chance. Sometimes it works, sometimes it could be the worst thing in the world to turn them out quickly. It worked this time and we do the best we can. She'll definitely be getting a break now!"

Ban for Shes So Glorious

Local trainer Paul O'Flynn was fined €2,000, amateur Andrew Burke-Ott was banned for ten days and Shes So Glorious banned for 42 days following the mare's fourth-placed finish, beaten 34 lengths, in the 2m4f maiden hurdle won by 2-7 favourite Battle It Out.

O'Flynn reported that the mare ran above her true ability and he was delighted with her performance and was satisfied with Burke-Ott's ride. However, the stewards decided that trainer and rider were in breach of Rule 212, and issued their penalties accordingly.

Father-and-son day

Father-and-son winning combinations was a theme throughout the card, and Conor and Charlie O'Dwyer were the first pair to strike in the 2m4f maiden hurdle with Battle It Out. They were quickly followed by Eric and Conor McNamara, who were successful with Storm Mahler in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Completing the sequence on a day of heavy showers and very sloppy ground was Blizzard Of Oz, who landed the concluding bumper at the fourth time of asking for Willie and Patrick Mullins.

