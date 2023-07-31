'All the owners backed him at 50-1' - shock success for Charming Whisper as Adam Farragher completes 764-1 treble

Trainer Charlie McBride was over the moon with bargain buy Charming Whisper as the rank outsider caused a huge shock with a thrilling success in the 7f novice.

Purchased for 2,000gns last year, the son of Charm Spirit was sent off at 50-1, but scooped the £16,200 winning prize when denying the 6-5 favourite Loaded Quiver by a head.

McBride said: “He was very cheap through the sales ring because he was a rig. We had to take him home and bring him to Rossdales [Newmarket vet surgeons] to have an operation, but he hasn’t looked back ever since.

“I actually didn’t realise what a valuable race it was, but it is terrific to pick up this prize-money with such a cheaply bought horse. I think all the owners backed him at 50-1 too!”

McBride paid tribute to winning jockey Adam Farragher alongside Charming Whisper’s work-rider Kayleigh Greensmith, who is well-versed in readying a horse for a trip to the Norfolk track.

He added: “Adam is such an excellent young rider, I always try to use him whenever he is available. I think he likes riding for me and we have a great working relationship.

“Kayleigh rides him every day – she won’t let anyone else ride him. She used to ride Priscilla’s Wish [seven-time winner at the track], so she must have the magic touch for Yarmouth!”

The win started a 764-1 treble for Farragher, with further victories on 5-1 shot Sharp Distinction in the 1m6f handicap and 6-4 favourite Premiership in the second division of the mile nursery.

Afloat resurfaces

Afloat bounced back from a disappointing last-placed finish at Salisbury in June to impressively run away with the 1m2f handicap under Callum Shepherd.

