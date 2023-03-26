Aidan O'Brien up and running after Paddington enters Classic picture with Madrid success

It took 13 races for Aidan O'Brien to open his account for the season, a mini-drought by the standards of the champion trainer, when the twice-raced Paddington advertised his claims for a possible tilt at the Poule d'Essai des Poulains with victory in the Irish Racing Writers-sponsored Madrid Handicap.

In a messy race in which a few of the runners got into a serious barging match in the last furlong, Ryan Moore managed to keep his mount to the inside and away from trouble, and the son of Siyouni had taken control and drawn clear by the time those immediately behind him came into contact with each other. Despite his high head carriage, he scored comfortably by a length and three-quarters from bottomweight Duke Of Leggagh, who was a full 12lb out of the handicap.

O'Brien said: "He won very nicely at the Curragh in the autumn and showed he handled the ground. He was a bit fresh too but Ryan had him in a lovely position and was very happy with him. He'll go into a trial now and we'll see after that, but he could be one to go for the French Guineas."

Paddington would be bucking recent trends if he did go on to Classic success, as the last one to come from this race was 2016 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Awtaad.

O'Brien completed a double when the beautifully bred newcomer Jackie Oh under Seamie Heffernan narrowly saw off odds-on stable companion Red Riding Hood in the 1m fillies' maiden under Seamie Heffernan. The winner is a daughter of Galileo and disqualified 1,000 Guineas 'winner' Jacqueline Quest and looks likely to head for a Guineas trial next.

Mudlark Visualisation too good in Devoy

No early-season grass is being allowed to grow under Joseph O'Brien's feet as he followed a double at the Curragh on Saturday by landing the feature Listed Devoy Stakes with the Harold Millar-owned Visualisation.

Visualisation (near): Mooresbridge Stakes could be next Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The gelded son of No Nay Never made light of an absence since May to make all under a well-judged ride from Declan McDonogh, finding plenty inside the last to see off Sunchart by a length and three-quarters.

The winner had run well when a close third in the Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh last May, and that could well be in O'Brien's plans over the coming weeks. He said: "He loves that heavy ground. Last year he didn't get much of it and he also had a little setback, but he's come back in good nick and Declan gave him a great ride from the front.

"The ground is key to him, he's a talented horse on soft ground and always has been. He's in the Alleged Stakes before the Mooresbridge. While the ground is heavy we will run him and probably give him a summer's break before coming back for the autumn."