Afloat makes another splash by the seaside for Rae Guest and Kieran Shoemark

The Yarmouth crowd love a nautical theme and plenty were on Afloat when she followed up her recent course-and-distance success at odds of 11-10 in the 1m2f handicap.

Winning trainer Rae Guest looked a little like an ice-cream seller in his white jacket and the success took his tally to 15 for the year and his third this month.

Jockey Kieran Shoemark sat quiet on the favourite from a wide draw and had enough up his sleeve to sink the fast-finishing Letaba.

Guest said: "Afloat was 2lb well in so we had to run but the ground ended up being as quick as she wants it. We'll look for some give in the ground and hopefully come back here as she likes it."

Shoemark doubled up when Churchill Rose won the 1m3½f handicap for Charlie Fellowes and the Newmarket Racing Club.

Masterclass from Wilkie

A five-hour trip from North Yorkshire battling the holiday traffic proved worth it for jockey Brandon Wilkie, who partnered Masterclass to success in the 6f apprentice handicap.

The 2-1 second-favourite was well placed by winning trainer David Simcock as the contest was confined to horses who had yet to win in 2023.

Brandon Wilkie and Masterclass after their triumph

The 19-year-old Wilkie was registering his second winner in as many rides at the track and said: "I joined Karl Burke only a fortnight ago and I've had seven rides already. I knew the track as I won on Bunker Bay here last month and my ambition is to ride out my claim and take it from there."

Hogan shows Spirit

The hard-working Dylan Hogan steered Deep Spirit to success for Tony Carson in the 6f handicap.

The Newmarket-based jockey produced the 22-1 chance on the line to nail fancied topweight Mucky Mulconry.

He said: "That's my 20th winner of the year and it would be nice to beat my tally of 33 from last year. I ride out for Michael Bell, Jack Jones, Julia Feilden and I've recently started doing a bit for James Fanshawe, so work mornings are busy."

Welsh pony double

Yarmouth is a long way from South Wales but that did not stop 12-year-old Lowan Mills and 14-year-old Bruce Vaughan making the 12-hour round trip in the school holidays to register a Welsh double in the two pony races staged before racing at the Norfolk track.

Part time showjumper Mills put his seniors in the shade when taking the odds-on Avalon Dancer to the rail in the 6f 138cm & under category before scooting clear inside the final furlong.

Mills already rides out at Tim Vaughan's yard, where his pony is stabled. He said: "I'm into point-to-pointing and showjumping but whether I get into racing depends on how tall I get."

His dad Gethin said: "He won the Cheltenham final in this category last season and I reckon that's his 16th winner from 35 rides this season. Next up is Wolverhampton next week."

Vaughan's nephew Bruce racked up his 50th success on the circuit when steering Lady Moondancer up the far rail to land the 148cm & under contest.

Bruce Vaughan said: "I'm growing a bit and put 2lb over today. We walked the track and it looked as though the far rail was the place to go."

