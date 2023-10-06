'A tremendous boost' - Sam Coltherd strikes on first day back from injury on Champ Royal

Jockey Sam Coltherd made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff when guiding Champ Royal to victory in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

Coltherd had not ridden since May after suffering a shoulder injury, but was instantly among the winners on his first day back when the Susan Corbett-trained seven-year-old scored by four and three-quarter lengths. Corbett also saddled the second, Atomic Angel.

"That's not a bad feat for a small yard from the sticks in Northumberland," Corbett said. "Sam rides out for us most weeks and to get that win on your first day back must be a tremendous boost, even if the horse didn't play ball in the first half of the race.

"We bought him at the sales for not much money and you do wonder where their floor is, but he cantered away in the end."

Otterburn-based Corbett is also set for a busy weekend at Redcar and Kelso and added: "We've never had six runners on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday before and it's all down to our team.

"They're the unsung heroes who ride out in the wind and the rain, and trust me we get it bad where we are."

Fox on fire

Derek Fox continued his fine run of form in the saddle with Whistle Stop Tour's effortless victory in the opening 2m novice hurdle.

The five-year-old's 18-length win took last season's Grand National-winning jockey's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 38 per cent.

Winning trainer Lucinda Russell completed a treble with Chapel Green in the 1m7½f novice handicap chase and Return Fire in the 2m4f handicap chase.

