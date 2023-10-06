Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:10 Hexham

'A tremendous boost' - Sam Coltherd strikes on first day back from injury on Champ Royal

Champ Royal denies stablemate Atomic Angel to win at Hexham under Sam Coltherd
Champ Royal denies stablemate Atomic Angel to win at Hexham under Sam ColtherdCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play9 ran
15:10 Hexham2m 7½f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m 7½fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Champ Royal
    12/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Atomic Angel
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Solway Primrose
    28/1

Jockey Sam Coltherd made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff when guiding Champ Royal to victory in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

Coltherd had not ridden since May after suffering a shoulder injury, but was instantly among the winners on his first day back when the Susan Corbett-trained seven-year-old scored by four and three-quarter lengths. Corbett also saddled the second, Atomic Angel.

"That's not a bad feat for a small yard from the sticks in Northumberland," Corbett said. "Sam rides out for us most weeks and to get that win on your first day back must be a tremendous boost, even if the horse didn't play ball in the first half of the race.

"We bought him at the sales for not much money and you do wonder where their floor is, but he cantered away in the end."

Otterburn-based Corbett is also set for a busy weekend at Redcar and Kelso and added: "We've never had six runners on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday before and it's all down to our team.

"They're the unsung heroes who ride out in the wind and the rain, and trust me we get it bad where we are."

Fox on fire

Derek Fox continued his fine run of form in the saddle with Whistle Stop Tour's effortless victory in the opening 2m novice hurdle.

The five-year-old's 18-length win took last season's Grand National-winning jockey's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 38 per cent.

Winning trainer Lucinda Russell completed a treble with Chapel Green in the 1m7½f novice handicap chase and Return Fire in the 2m4f handicap chase.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 6 October 2023Last updated 19:17, 6 October 2023
icon
15:10 HexhamPlay
Download The N-E Bet App Today Handicap Hurdle9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Champ Royal
    12/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Atomic Angel
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Solway Primrose
    28/1
more inReports
more inReports