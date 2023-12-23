Racing Post logo
14:25 Ascot
A dodgepot throws away victory and an old warrior gives his all in defeat as Ascot salutes two characters

Crambo (right) denies Paisley Park (left) and the veteran's legion of supporters with a last-gasp success in the Long Walk Hurdle
Crambo (right) denies Paisley Park (left) and the veteran's legion of supporters with a last-gasp success in the Long Walk Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst
Play10 ran
14:25 Ascot3m ½f Hurdle, Grade 1
Distance: 3m ½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Crambo
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Paisley Park
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Dashel Drasher
    17/2

On a fabulously festive Ascot afternoon, the spirit of Christmas was embodied in a man called Tyrone from West Sussex. A little over half an hour later, the spirit of racing was embodied in a horse called Paisley Park from Wiltshire.

Racing is ultimately about winners, and a very fine one gave Fergal O'Brien his second Grade 1 trophy in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle, but it was the gallant veteran a short head behind Crambo who stole most hearts and a place in most headlines. The grand old man that is Paisley Park was a vanquished warrior. Perhaps not everyone would have been quite so complimentary about the horse who finished second in the previous race.

Although victorious three times under rules, it is when losing that Harper's Brook excels. His dedication to defeat had been famously evident on last season's final day when he downed tools up the Sandown hill and threw away certain success. "He's been nothing but a frustration," said trainer Ben Pauling when speaking about his most perplexing puzzle in the Racing Post's preview of Ascot's 2m3f handicap chase. From wherever he was watching the race, Pauling must surely have experienced frustration on a hitherto unknown level.

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 23 December 2023inReports

Last updated 18:26, 23 December 2023

