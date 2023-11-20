£200,000 purchase Shanagh Bob given Cheltenham Festival quotes after debut win for Nicky Henderson

Shanagh Bob staked his claims as another high-class recruit for Joe and Marie Donnelly as he easily disposed of his rivals in the 2m4½f novice hurdle.

Sent off the 2-9 favourite, the £200,000 purchase at the Cheltenham Sales last December made all to account for the streetwise All The Glory by seven lengths under James Bowen.

The five-year-old scored decisively despite not liking the track according to Bowen, who told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m delighted with that, as it’s not ideal conditions for him being around a sharp track. I could never get him rolling until after the last.

"He’s a big horse for a track such as this and he only got going when I gave him a flick after the last."

The winner was introduced at 66-1 by Paddy Power for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, but looks a chaser in the making.

Bowen added: "He was going places when we hit the line and a stiffer track and longer trip may be his thing going forward."

Brave Kingdom scored under Bryony Frost Credit: Mike Hewitt (Getty Images)

Exceptional Brave

Brave Kingdom made a winning return from a 690-day absence when scoring on his first start over fences in the feature 2m3½f novice handicap chase.

The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old had last run when winning at Taunton in December 2021, and was victorious by two and a half lengths under Bryony Frost on his comeback.

Frost said: “To win like that after such a long time off on his first go over fences is exceptional and he had been going well at home.”

