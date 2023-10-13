Racecards redefined on the Racing Post app: introducing standard, expert and compact view

To get the latest Racing Post app updates including our all-new racecards, head to the App Store or Google Play and download the newest version for iPhone or Android.

New racecards: standard, expert and compact view

Our cards are now tailored to your needs, with three different versions for you to pick from:

Standard view: a new streamlined design, allowing easier viewing and a slicker experience.

Expert view: get the maximum amount of information in the palm of your hand with minimum effort.

Compact view: this concise layout allows you to compare more horses on a single screen to make quicker decisions and place your bets easily.

New swipe feature in racecards

Our new swipe feature allows you to move through each race of the card with ultimate ease.

Verdict, tips and Predictor

Following customer feedback, our racecards now feature three easy access panels, including:

Verdict: Racing Post resident experts make the case for the strongest fancy in the race.

Tips: our unmissable tips section returns to the app displaying runners tipped by the professionals.

Predictor: form-crunching algorithms combining ratings, recent performance and in-house selections.

Also on the Racing Post app . . .

The new quick betslip feature allows you to place your bets with ease, and our improved header at the top of our cards offers live race updates and the ability to swipe between contests. Plus, you can use our odds comparison feature to get the best price and place terms for every bet.

Head to the App Store or Google Play and download the newest version of the Racing Post app for iPhone or Android now!