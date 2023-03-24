World Cup night the first of many goodbyes for Frankie Dettori, but will it be a fitting finale?

The Dubai World Cup has been such a constant throughout Frankie Dettori's career, it is hard to believe next year's race will be run without him.

There is almost a race for each cornerstone of his career. He was there before its creation, before Godolphin and before Meydan. He was there for the inaugural running in 1996, down the field on Halling as the mighty American champion Cigar got the better of Soul Of The Matter in a titanic battle.

Four years later, a 30-year-old Dettori enjoyed one of the crowning moments of his career in the Godolphin blue when Dubai Millennium tore down the Nad Al Sheba straight to smash the track record. This week he confirmed that horse was still the best he has ever sat on.