With no Commanche Falls this time, who can punters rely on to provide the story in the Stewards' Cup?

It has been a fun week on the Sussex Downs, with much exciting action and bits of high entertainment, but it feels as though the traditional adjective may have been ill-deserved on this occasion. Perhaps we should remember this one as Glutinous Goodwood as a mark of respect for all the muddied maxi dresses and saturated shoes.

On Wednesday, we had what may have been the slowest ever running of the Sussex Stakes, producing a winner of exceptional toughness and class. The last two days have been less testing, for both competitors and onlookers, but – oh, joy – here comes the rain again to finish the meeting off as it began.

Like they used to say in the adverts when Radio 1 extended its daily output to 24 hours, it'll start at 7am and never stop. Who knows how soggy it may be by the time of the Coral Stewards' Cup? The familiar cavalry charge will be more of a cavalry churn.